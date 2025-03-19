Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire ‘on right track’ after Zelenskyy call

US President Donald Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wednesday, following negotiations with Russia that led the Kremlin to agree to a temporary halt in attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Trump said the call was “to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs.”

“We are very much on the right track,” Trump added.

Ahead of the call, Kyiv and Moscow traded accusations of violating a 30-day pause in attacks on energy infrastructure, which Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to Tuesday, and which Ukraine quickly accepted.

After Putin spoke with Trump, Russia launched 150 drones at Ukraine overnight, Zelenskyy said, including strikes targeting energy facilities.

The Kremlin, in turn, said there were “attempts to strike our energy infrastructure facilities,” and that several drones targeted energy infrastructure in the south of Russia.