Major political rival to Turkey’s Erdoğan arrested

Turkish police arrested the mayor of Istanbul Wednesday along with 99 others, marking a major escalation in the government’s crackdown on political dissent.

Ekrem İmamoğlu was detained on terrorism and corruption allegations, according to Turkish state media; His party described his arrest as an “attempted coup against our next president.” Authorities banned demonstrations in Istanbul and restricted access to social media platforms across Turkey to quell any protests against the detentions.

The detentions come just days before İmamoğlu’s party was set to vote in a primary that could see him chosen to run against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s party in the country’s next general election.

Authorities have already sought to bar İmamoğlu from the race by making him ineligible, but his party said the primary would go ahead this weekend as planned.