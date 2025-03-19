US Fed expected to hold rates steady as trade war complicates picture

The US Federal Reserve will hold rates steady today, economists predict, but policymakers face a vexing challenge in balancing the risks of President Donald Trump’s trade war.

The central bank is grappling with expectations of both accelerating inflation driven by a widening array of tariffs worldwide, and worries over the trade war slowing growth, to say nothing of the political challenge of dealing with a president who has already pressured the Fed over monetary policy.

That uncertainty is reflected in the markets, where traders are betting rates will remain unchanged today but are divided over their future path. “It puts the Fed between a rock and a hard place,” Wells Fargo’s chief economist told The Wall Street Journal.