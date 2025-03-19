Israel resumes fighting ‘in full force’ in Gaza, Netanyahu says

Israel began a new, limited ground operation in Gaza Wednesday, according to the Israeli Defense Forces, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country had “resumed combat in full force” in the strip.

Speaking ahead of the troop movement, Netanyahu said further negotiations with Hamas “will continue only under fire,” and that “this is just the beginning,” denting hopes of an extended truce. The Israeli leader vowed to “fight to achieve all of our goals,” including the destruction of Hamas.

The comments came after Israel mounted the largest air strikes on Gaza since a two-month ceasefire began in January.

The IDF said that the renewed ground operation was aimed to “expand the security zone and create a partial buffer between northern and southern Gaza,” and included the Netzarim Corridor, which splits Gaza in half.