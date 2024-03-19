China’s hospitals are stopping newborn deliveries as population shrinks

Hospitals across China are shutting down their newborn delivery services, faced with a declining population that has led to a sharp decrease in demand.

While the exact number of hospitals that no longer deliver newborns remains unclear, Semafor found at least four hospitals across three provinces who announced the closure of their obstetrics departments on the social media platform WeChat in the last month alone.

China’s population fell for a second consecutive year in 2023 due to a record-low birth rate and high deaths due to COVID-19, Reuters reported. The decline has put Beijing on alert as it rushes to boost the recovery of its post-pandemic economy.

The country’s declining population is forcing hospitals to choose to sacrifice once-vital services in order to prioritize its aging population. Fertility-boosting measures are failing as increasing numbers of young people refuse to have children, owing to factors such as high unemployment, falling wages and a patriarchal society that puts much of the burden of caregiving on women.