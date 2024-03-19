Texas can enforce controversial immigration law, Supreme Court says

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Texas can enforce a controversial immigration law that gives local police — not just federal authorities — the authority to arrest people suspected of entering the country illegally.

The court rejected an emergency request by the Biden administration to block the law, but litigation will continue in the lower courts, meaning the law could still be blocked in the future.

The conservative-majority court voted 6-3, with all three liberal justices dissenting. The Biden administration has opposed the law, saying states have no authority to arrest and deport migrants.

“The court gives a green light to a law that will upend the longstanding federal-state balance of power and sow chaos,” liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissenting opinion.

But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has argued that the law, known as SB4, complements federal law. The Constitution “recognizes that Texas has the sovereign right to defend itself from violent transnational cartels that flood the state with fentanyl, weapons, and all manner of brutality,” he said.