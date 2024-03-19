Russian tanker collision reveals ‘catastrophic’ risk of shadow fleet

A tanker belonging to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ of unregistered vessels clandestinely carrying oil across the world in breach of Western sanctions was involved in a collision near Denmark, Bloomberg reported.

The accident happened on March 2, according to the Danish Maritime Authority, and forced the Andromeda Star oil tanker to stop in a port near Copenhagen for repairs on March 17.

While the accident did not appear to cause environmental damage, it is the latest warning sign of what experts call a catastrophe in the making, as uninsured Russian vessels sail through European waters to continue exporting oil despite Western sanctions.