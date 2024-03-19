Hong Kong passes sweeping new security law

Hong Kong passed a sweeping new security law on Tuesday, giving the government further powers to quash dissent in the southern Chinese city.

The fast-tracked legislation comes on top of a similar security law imposed by Beijing after massive pro-democracy protests in 2019, and critics warn it poses major risks to civil liberties.

The law, which will take effect on March 23, contains tough penalties for anything the authorities deem as threatening national security, including life imprisonment for treason and insurrection.