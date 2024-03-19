rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Updated Mar 19, 2024, 8:04am EDT
politicsEast Asia
icon

Semafor Signals

Supported by

Microsoft logo

Hong Kong passes sweeping new security law

A general view of lawmakers attending the second reading of the Safeguarding National Security Bill, also referred to as Basic Law Article 23, at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, in Hong Kong, China March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou
REUTERS/Joyce Zhou
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Principals: What the White House is reading. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

Hong Kong passed a sweeping new security law on Tuesday, giving the government further powers to quash dissent in the southern Chinese city.

The fast-tracked legislation comes on top of a similar security law imposed by Beijing after massive pro-democracy protests in 2019, and critics warn it poses major risks to civil liberties.

The law, which will take effect on March 23, contains tough penalties for anything the authorities deem as threatening national security, including life imprisonment for treason and insurrection.

icon

SIGNALS

Semafor Signals: Global insights on today's biggest stories.

The law was passed with unprecedented speed

Source icon
Source:  
Bloomberg

The law was approved in just 11 days — the quickest a bill has ever passed in Hong Kong. It was given a feedback window of just one month when it was first suggested in January — prompting the European Union and the U.K. to demand more time for criticism of the suggested measures. Lawmakers were certain to adopt the legislation, with the legislature’s president waiving a formal notice period ahead of the vote, Bloomberg noted. The rush marks a change from how elected officials in Hong Kong have previously debated at length any legislation that undermines personal freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.

Semafor Logo
AD