Hong Kong passes sweeping new security law
Hong Kong passed a sweeping new security law on Tuesday, giving the government further powers to quash dissent in the southern Chinese city.
The fast-tracked legislation comes on top of a similar security law imposed by Beijing after massive pro-democracy protests in 2019, and critics warn it poses major risks to civil liberties.
The law, which will take effect on March 23, contains tough penalties for anything the authorities deem as threatening national security, including life imprisonment for treason and insurrection.
The law was passed with unprecedented speed
The law was approved in just 11 days — the quickest a bill has ever passed in Hong Kong. It was given a feedback window of just one month when it was first suggested in January — prompting the European Union and the U.K. to demand more time for criticism of the suggested measures. Lawmakers were certain to adopt the legislation, with the legislature’s president waiving a formal notice period ahead of the vote, Bloomberg noted. The rush marks a change from how elected officials in Hong Kong have previously debated at length any legislation that undermines personal freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.