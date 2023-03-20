Shane Smith made more than $100 million from Vice

After Vice raised $500 million in 2014, its CEO and co-founder Shane Smith remarked to a friend that he’d become “post-economic.”

Brash, decadent, and charming, Smith was the burly, bearded face of Vice Media through its decade of apparent prosperity, from the late aughts until the late 2010s. Vice’s image as a new kind of culture business intertwined with his own image as a big new media mogul: He drove a vintage Rolls Royce, bought a mountain in Costa Rica, and reportedly dropped over $300,000 on a single Las Vegas dinner. He handed out bonuses in the form of fistfuls of (company) cash at a holiday party. He bought the $23 million Santa Monica mansion made famous by the movie Beverly Hills Cop.

But as investors sell off what’s left of Vice, it’s increasingly clear that the lavish spending helped create an illusion of prosperity.

And close watchers of the company continue to wonder: Where has Smith, who remains Vice’s executive chairman, gone? And, more to the point, how much cash did he extract from Vice?

The company remains tight-lipped on Smith’s role and his personal gains. Smith himself, once ubiquitous, has spent the last few years on a disciplined campaign to lower his own profile, and also declined to comment.

But a person with direct knowledge of the transaction revealed one remarkable detail: Smith sold more than $100 million of his own shares — about a quarter of Vice’s current value — when A&E and Crossover Ventures invested a collective $500 million in Vice in the 2014 deal that made him “post-economic.”

Vice’s change of fortune was on display last week at the South by Southwest media festival in Austin. In previous years, Vice threw wild parties featuring baby goats, pop-up roller rinks, and wild concerts with A-List rappers. This year, the company was nowhere to be found. But Smith himself was nearby: One person there told Semafor that they’d seen him in Austin, playing cards at the SoHo House.