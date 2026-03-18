Wanted: Experts in human emotion

An AI data company is seeking “actors, improvisers, and performers” to help train large language models to understand human tone and emotional expression.

The rise of sophisticated AI has created a sub-industry of specialist data providers, who impart niche or specialist information. AI’s capabilities are “jagged,” The Verge noted, meaning they are great at some complex tasks and rubbish at seemingly easier ones, often because those tasks lack sufficient interpretable, labeled data.

One such task is reading human emotions: The growth of AI voice chat means believable emotional expression is increasingly important. The data company, Handshake, has seen a threefold increase in demand since last summer, and has a network of white-collar professionals from chemists to screenwriters providing data.