US seeks relationship ‘reset’ with Cuba

US President Donald Trump once again raised fears of a military intervention in Cuba, saying Washington would be doing “something with Cuba” very soon.

Though Trump hasn’t explicitly described his plans, experts assess that his administration is pursuing a “regime compliance” strategy rather than trying to oust Havana’s Communist leaders.

Under the effort, broadly modeled on Washington’s campaign in Venezuela, President Miguel Díaz-Canel would be replaced with a senior Cuban official — potentially someone from the Castro family, which still dominates the country’s politics — who is more amenable to Washington. Such a move would allow Washington and Havana to “reset” their relationship, an Obama-era US official argued.