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US seeks relationship ‘reset’ with Cuba

Mar 18, 2026, 6:23am EDT
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Former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, center, and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, right.
Former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, center, and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, right. Norlys Perez/Reuters

US President Donald Trump once again raised fears of a military intervention in Cuba, saying Washington would be doing “something with Cuba” very soon.

Though Trump hasn’t explicitly described his plans, experts assess that his administration is pursuing a “regime compliance” strategy rather than trying to oust Havana’s Communist leaders.

Under the effort, broadly modeled on Washington’s campaign in Venezuela, President Miguel Díaz-Canel would be replaced with a senior Cuban official — potentially someone from the Castro family, which still dominates the country’s politics — who is more amenable to Washington. Such a move would allow Washington and Havana to “reset” their relationship, an Obama-era US official argued.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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