Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US allies resist Trump’s calls for help in Iran war

Mar 18, 2026, 6:29am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Donald Trump.
Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo/Reuters

Washington’s allies are backing their own interests instead of heeding President Donald Trump’s calls to join the Iran war, perhaps wary of Washington’s unpredictability.

Japan’s leader faces an awkward meeting with Trump tomorrow, having refused to offer military support in Iran; Spain’s prime minister called the war “illegal.” Ireland’s leader gave rare pushback to Trump, defending his British counterpart from the president’s criticisms, while France reiterated its refusal to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

They all calculate that Trump rarely remembers favors, historian Anne Applebaum wrote in The Atlantic: “If allied leaders thought that their sacrifice might count for something,” they might help, but they have spent 14 months appeasing him, and “he doesn’t seem to remember or care.”

Tom Chivers
AD