Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Stocks fall on Fed chair’s pessimism

Mar 18, 2026, 5:08pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Stocks fell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipping 1.6%, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave a bleak outlook on the economy at a press conference announcing interest rates would remain steady.

“We had the tariff shock, we had the pandemic, and now we have an energy shock of some size and duration” amid war in Iran, Powell said at a news conference. “You worry that’s the kind of thing that can cause trouble for inflation expectations.”

That uncertainty makes it even harder for the Fed to weigh a softening labor market against persistent inflation.

On Wednesday the Labor Department released data showing prices businesses pay for goods are rising.

Powell mentioned weak job numbers, too. “Effectively, there’s zero net job creation in the private sector.”

Still, Fed policymakers left open the possibility of a rate cut later in the year.

Laura McGann
AD