Semafor Unveils 450 Top Global CEOs and Government Leaders for Semafor World Economy 2026

Semafor today announced a new slate of CEOs and global leaders joining the 2026 Annual Convening of Semafor World Economy, the definitive live journalism platform on the new world economy, with confirmations from senior government officials and chief executives continuing to come in ahead of the April 13–17 convening in Washington, DC. The speakers and participants comprise a global cohort of more than 450 CEOs and government leaders from across every sector spanning the G20 economies — including US Cabinet secretaries, central bank governors, finance ministers, and the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies — at a scale that makes it the largest convening of top global CEOs and government officials in the United States.

Held in Washington during the week of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, Semafor World Economy uniquely unites private and public sector leaders to exchange ideas that will shape the future of the world economy.

The agenda for the 2026 Annual Convening is powered by Semafor’s newsroom — bringing the same rigor, curiosity, and global perspective that defines Semafor journalism — across five themes: navigating complexity in AI, geopolitics, and trade; seeing into the future of health, biotech, and emerging technologies; constructing new networks in digital assets, mobility, and infrastructure; driving human aspiration through education, workforce, and culture; and powering change through energy, innovation, and sustainability. The 2026 Annual Convening program can be found here.

AD

More than 400 top global CEOs will take part in Semafor World Economy; today’s announced group joins a distinguished roster of chief executives, investors, and other private-sector leaders already confirmed. The full list of speakers can be found here.

Speakers include: