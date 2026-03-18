Exclusive / Saudi Arabia ramps up anti-corruption drive

Corruption investigations in Saudi Arabia rose last year to the highest level on record as the government embarked on a review of excessive spending and started scrapping some of its most ambitious projects.

The number of unannounced raids also rose to the highest level since 2022, according to data compiled by corporate intelligence firm Secretariat and shared first with Semafor.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 launched a high-profile effort to stamp out graft, kickstarted by the detention of hundreds of princes, ministers, and business moguls at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. That was considered by many to be a powergrab by MBS, as the then-deputy crown prince is widely known. At the time, he was on the rise but his brash style and willingness to embrace significant changes to decades of government policy was creating opposition among some members of the religious and business elite, as well as within the Al Saud royal family which has ruled the country since 1932.

Yet in the years since, Nazaha — as the Saudi anti-corruption watchdog is known — has grown in power and continued to pursue those misappropriating state funds, making it clear that the kingdom is carrying out a sustained push to fight graft at all levels.

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The 2017 arrests were “part of an effort by MBS to assert control over the country and its centers of power and influence,” said Michael Ratney, former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Continuing to arrest significant numbers of people “suggests the Saudi government is putting citizens on notice about the seriousness with which it is going after corruption,” he added.