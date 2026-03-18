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Nations seek alternative oil transport routes

Mar 18, 2026, 6:40am EDT
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Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz.
Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Nations scrambled to cut their dependence on oil ferried through the Strait of Hormuz, which looked unlikely to reopen soon.

Kyiv agreed, under EU pressure, to allow repairs to a pipeline carrying Russian oil to Europe, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decrying “blackmail”; the move could unlock a $100 billion loan blocked by Hungary and Slovakia’s Russia-friendly governments.

Iraqi authorities agreed with the country’s autonomous Kurdistan region to reopen a pipeline, potentially freeing 400,000 barrels a day, while Asian countries are boosting coal generation, Reuters reported.

The crisis could reshape energy markets long-term, OilPrice.com argued, pushing customers towards renewables; in the shorter term, soaring oil prices could slow growth everywhere, including the US, economists told the Financial Times.

A chart showing the price of Brent crude.

Tom Chivers
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