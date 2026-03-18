Kenya’s electric bus startup BasiGo ramps up inter-city expansion

Electric bus startup BasiGo is in talks with fuel retailers to extend its services beyond Kenya’s capital in its largest expansion since it launched in 2021, potentially providing a template for the way sustainable public transport can be scaled up across Africa.

BasiGo aims to roll out new charging facilities at gas stations along the country’s coastline as well as in central and western Kenya this year, Managing Director Moses Nderitu told Semafor, in a move to scale-up rapidly. The company currently has 11 charging stations, of which 10 are in the Nairobi metropolitan area, and more than 100 buses on the roads. The plan would require tens of new charging stations to cover key routes.

Nderitu explained that the inter-city service, which it began piloting last year, was driven by demand from its partner transport companies seeking to cover longer routes but constrained by the lack of charging infrastructure outside Nairobi. The company is also in the “very early stages” of piloting electric light trucks, he said, eyeing the last-mile deliveries market. Nderitu noted significant interest from businesses including supermarkets on electric solutions for deliveries.

Additionally, the company this month began testing a new bus commuter service in Nairobi with scheduled stops on various routes, and pre-booking completed via an app. Nderitu said the expansion into different services would enable the startup to “leverage all the infrastructure we’ve built and ensure we’re not a one-trick pony.”

