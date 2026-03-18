View / We’re all living inside Jensen Huang’s ‘triangle’

For one of the busiest men on this planet, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sure has spent a lot of time talking this week. First, a three-hour speech at his signature conference, followed by a media session in which he revealed the “triangle” mantra sustaining him through the current race for AI dominance: “Don’t get fired, don’t be bored, and don’t die.”

In this industry, “if you aren’t running, you’re being eaten,” he said. Moving too cautiously could get you fired — or worse.

Huang knows this because he can already feel competition chip away at Nvidia’s stranglehold on AI compute. Sure, Nvidia is so big and powerful — and the overall market is growing so quickly — the company could keep doing the same thing and remain profitable for years.

But four hours of Huang’s off-the-cuff comments suggest he is hell-bent on having it all. Even if that means expanding the company’s reach into areas that puts it in direct competition with some of its best customers.

Take OpenClaw, the open-source framework that allows anyone to command an army of AI agents, which Huang repeatedly called a “big deal.” As it catches on with consumers and enterprise customers, it will lead to a sharp increase in the consumption of AI tokens, a sizable chunk of which will be generated on Nvidia’s chips.

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But OpenClaw also creates a fresh, new playing field where competitors could try to gain market share over Nvidia, which is not content to just enjoy a growing pie. On Monday, it announced its own platform for enabling OpenClaw in the enterprise (NemoClaw) and a collaboration between open-model builders to develop specialized AI models for specific business purposes — two initiatives that will put it in direct competition with the frontier AI labs it already supplies.

And OpenClaw is just one front in an increasingly diverse competitive landscape that includes everything from quantum computing to videogames.

It’s no wonder Huang says he’s busier than ever. Living within his triangle is hard work.