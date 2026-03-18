Israel kills Iran intel chief

The Israeli military killed Iran’s intelligence minister, the latest senior Iranian figure to be assassinated in Israel’s intensifying campaign to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

Esmail Khatib’s death came within 24 hours of Israeli strikes taking out Iran’s security chief and the head of its feared paramilitary force.

Israel has dropped 10,000 munitions on thousands of different targets across Iran’s power structure, chasing security officers out of their headquarters to hideouts “to disrupt their activity and show Iranians that the enforcers are being taken out,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has had a decades-long fixation on Iran, the Financial Times wrote, with the ultimate goal “to anchor the US in a confrontation with Tehran.”