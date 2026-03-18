Exclusive / Humans — not AI – are to blame for deadly Iran school strike, sources say

In the days after the deadly US missile strike on an Iranian elementary school, one prime suspect emerged: artificial intelligence. Critics were eager to pin the more than 150 deaths on AI after reports on the use of Claude in the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro — and a public spat between the Pentagon and Anthropic — kicked off a global debate over the growing role of the technology in warfighting.

The reality, according to former military officials and people familiar with aspects of the bombing campaign in Iran, is that humans — specifically the thousands of people who gather intelligence and analyze satellite photos to build massive target lists ahead of potential conflicts with foreign adversaries — are to blame for the deaths at Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School, which shadows the US and Israeli war on Iran.

The error was one that AI would not be likely to make: US officials failed to recognize subtle changes in satellite imagery, while human intelligence analysts missed publicly available information about a school located inside the Revolutionary Guard compound (or failed to add it to the database used for targeting). AI has its notorious failings, from hallucinations to sycophancy, but it’s also able to take in far more information than current, human-led systems — and a deeper look at satellite imagery or, simply, an internet search could have forestalled the disaster. Even a scan of Iranian business listings turned up the school, according to Reuters.

“Finding the right balance between humans and machines will be a crucial component of future training,” said Jack Shanahan, a senior fellow at the Center for New American Security and a 36-year veteran of the US military, where he served as the founding director of Project Maven, the Pentagon’s AI program.