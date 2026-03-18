Formula 1 is revving up in China.

Shanghai saw massive turnout for the Chinese Grand Prix, which concluded Sunday: The event attracted more than 230,000 spectators, the highest attendance for the race in nearly two decades.

F1 has become more popular in China, propelled by the F1 movie and the prominence of Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu, who was formerly in the tournament.

The Shanghai race also marks a boon for China’s efforts to boost inbound tourism. Chinese EV giant BYD is now thinking of entering F1, Yicai reported, as it looks to ramp up its global visibility.