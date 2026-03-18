Football federation overturns Senegal’s AFCON victory

Africa’s football governing body stripped Senegal of its title as the winner of the continent’s top men’s competition, awarding the honor to Morocco in an unprecedented move.

The Confederation of African Football overturned Senegal’s one-goal victory over tournament hosts Morocco following the latter’s appeal, citing rules that punish a team that abandons an ongoing football match for more than 10 minutes.

Senegalese players and officials had walked off the pitch during the Jan. 18 match in protest against a controversial penalty kick awarded against them late in the game. Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed the kick when the Congolese referee resumed the game with every player on the field, before Senegal won in extra time. Senegal’s football body rejected CAF’s “unacceptable” decision and plans to lodge an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Global viewership of AFCON drew 50% more international broadcasts compared to 2023, according to CAF. But the organization’s latest ruling has raised fresh scrutiny about operations under the leadership of South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, who is speculated to be in the running to become the next president of the country’s African National Congress party.