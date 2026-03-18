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Fans relish Venezuela baseball win against US

Mar 18, 2026, 6:44am EDT
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People celebrate the WBC win in Caracas.
Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

Venezuela beat a star-studded US team in the final of the World Baseball Classic, a symbolic triumph for the Latin American nation over the superpower which just unseated its leader.

You can feel that our luck is finally changing, as a nation,” one of the estimated three million Venezuelan migrants living in Colombia told The Wall Street Journal of the surprise victory.

Washington’s militaristic campaigns could also impact sporting events elsewhere: FIFA, soccer’s governing body, is resisting Iran’s calls to have its matches in this summer’s men’s World Cup moved to Mexico from the US following Washington’s campaign against Tehran: US President Donald Trump has warned that Iranian players’ “life and safety” could not be guaranteed if they played there.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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