Fans relish Venezuela baseball win against US

Venezuela beat a star-studded US team in the final of the World Baseball Classic, a symbolic triumph for the Latin American nation over the superpower which just unseated its leader.

“You can feel that our luck is finally changing, as a nation,” one of the estimated three million Venezuelan migrants living in Colombia told The Wall Street Journal of the surprise victory.

Washington’s militaristic campaigns could also impact sporting events elsewhere: FIFA, soccer’s governing body, is resisting Iran’s calls to have its matches in this summer’s men’s World Cup moved to Mexico from the US following Washington’s campaign against Tehran: US President Donald Trump has warned that Iranian players’ “life and safety” could not be guaranteed if they played there.