Big-spending Democratic PACs see mixed results in Illinois

Sometimes elections don’t break into clean narrative chunks for reporters, and that’s OK. Big money didn’t sweep the Illinois primaries. Neither did progressives.

On Chicago’s south side and in its southern suburbs, Miller benefited tremendously from getting to run against Jackson, whom voters hadn’t forgiven for a 2013 campaign finance conviction. In the northern suburbs, the power trio of AIPAC, crypto, and AI PACs reintroduced Bean her as a progressive “architect of Obamacare” (she had famously been reluctant to support it) as further-left candidates split the vote.

In the other marquee races, AIPAC lost and Pritzker won. His money was decisive in rescuing Stratton, a weak fundraiser who went on the air months after Krishnamoorthi; he starred in her most memorable ad and the PAC let Stratton hammer her opponent over his vote to thank ICE agents last year.

In the very liberal 9th district, AIPAC’s PACs backed state Sen. Lauren Fine over Biss and other Israel critics. Biss turned that against Fine, badly damaging her by pointing out that she took money from Trump donors (AIPAC is now seen by some Democrats as a right-wing organization). The race for the open 7th district was closer, but Ford prevailed narrowly after an AIPAC spend for his top rival also backfired.