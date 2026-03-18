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Africa’s rising spending on Chinese surveillance tech

Mar 18, 2026, 10:28am EDT
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A CCTV camera in Kenya.
Anton Scholtz/The Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images

African governments are spending billions of dollars on the “smart” surveillance of public spaces using technology from China, a new report found.

More than $2 billion has been spent on facial recognition and car-tracking technologies in 11 countries on the continent — including Kenya, Nigeria, and Rwanda — according to research from the UK-based Institute of Development Studies.

It found that Nigeria alone has spent more than $470 million on AI-enabled facial recognition and automatic car number plate recognition, making it Africa’s largest buyer of smart city surveillance technologies.

Typically, a Chinese ‘safe city’ surveillance package is financed by soft loans, according to researchers. For example, a loan of $250 million from China Eximbank might be tied to the purchase of surveillance cameras from Hikvision and a command and control center built and serviced by Huawei or ZTE.

A chart showing supplier countries of city surveillance technology.
Preeti Jha
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