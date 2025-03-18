Trump ramps up pressure on Iran over Houthi attacks

The Trump administration on Monday further escalated its pressure campaign against Iran and its regional proxy militias following Washington’s weekend air strikes against the Houthi group in Yemen.

In a social media post, US President Donald Trump threatened “dire” consequences for Tehran over the Yemen-based Houthi militia’s attacks on international shipping lanes in the Red Sea: “Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN.”

Security analysts believe the US Navy may have fired more missiles in the Red Sea in the last 15 months than in the previous three decades anywhere in the world.

Trump’s remarks come after he sent a letter to Iran’s supreme leader offering to negotiate a deal to end to its nuclear program or face military action. Meanwhile France, the UK, and Germany are making overtures to Tehran, while also threatening a broad array of international sanctions to prevent the country’s nuclear expansion.