Nvidia looks to grow its AI empire

Nvidia on Tuesday unveiled plans for more powerful chips, an artificial intelligence model for humanoid robots, and “personal AI supercomputers.”

The US semiconductor giant’s announcements at an event CEO Jensen Huang dubbed the “Super Bowl of AI” — some also called it “AI Woodstock” — come at a critical time for the company.

Nvidia has seen massive growth in the last two years, though investors have begun to question whether the steep costs of the AI boom are sustainable.

Huang’s two-hour presentation looked to quell that anxiety by pushing the notion that demand will keep soaring for Nvidia’s high-powered chips.

The world will need 100 times more AI computing power than it thought necessary just a year ago, Huang said.