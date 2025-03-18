Events Newsletters
Argentina’s Milei cracks down on protests after ‘coup’ attempt

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Mar 18, 2025, 6:50am EDT
Argentina’s President Javier Milei
Matias Baglietto/Reuters
The News

Argentinian President Javier Milei moved to crack down on anti-government protesters after describing one rally as “a kind of coup d’état.”

Milei’s government introduced a bill Monday to outlaw certain groups as “illegal associations” a week after a march by pensioners and football fans protesting against the president’s austerity agenda turned violent.

Drastic cuts to subsidies on which a large share of the population relied have sparked widespread anger, but the spending overhaul has also led to the first budget surplus in 14 years and been welcomed by international finance institutions that are key to Argentina’s economic recovery.

The fallout from the protests could derail Milei’s presidency, however: Argentina holds legislative elections in October.

Chart showing the share of Argentina’s population living below the poverty line, by year.
