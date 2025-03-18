M23 rebels pull out of peace talks with the DRC after EU imposes sanctions

The Rwanda-backed M23 militia pulled out of peace talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo after the European Union imposed sanctions on rebel leaders.

The decision came hours before M23 leaders and the DRC government were due to meet to discuss a ceasefire in the conflict that has led to one of the world’s gravest humanitarian crises, with thousands dead and millions displaced.

The EU also imposed sanctions on Rwanda, which several Western nations accuse of funding the rebel militia, a claim Kigali denies.

In response, Rwanda cut diplomatic ties with Belgium, saying it led calls for the sanctions.