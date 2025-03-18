ISS astronauts finally begin journey home

Two US astronauts stuck on the International Space Station for 286 days — roughly 278 days more than planned — began their journey home.

Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams flew to the ISS in June, but problems with Boeing’s Starliner capsule which took them there meant they were unable to return.

In their time in space they orbited the planet 4,576 times, traveling 121 million miles: They have now been recovered by a SpaceX Crew Dragon craft, and will splash down off Florida’s Gulf Coast early evening US Eastern time. Their nine-month space flight is a long one, CBS noted, but some way off the record: Frank Rubio remained on the ISS for 371 days in 2022-23.