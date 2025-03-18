Israel airstrikes kill more than 400 in Gaza as fragile truce collapses

Israeli airstrikes killed more than 400 people in Gaza overnight, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, as a fragile two-month ceasefire collapsed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that “Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force” after what he described as the group’s “repeated refusal” to release more hostages. Hamas’ highest-ranking security official, Mahmoud Abu Wafah, was reported to have been killed in the strikes, the BBC said.

A Unicef coordinator in southern Gaza described hearing explosions every “five, six seconds” in the enclave, while hospitals ravaged by 15 months of war struggled to help the injured. Israel’s move to block humanitarian aid from entering the strip has exacerbated already dire conditions.

AD

Hamas has responded with fury to Israel’s breaking of the ceasefire, saying the country is exposing the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza to “an unknown fate,” and calling on meditators and the UN to intervene, the BBC said.

Washington was briefed before Israel’s strikes took place, the White House confirmed.