Google’s $32 billion Wiz deal is a natsec gamble

Call it an act of Wiz-ardry: a dead deal has come back to life, with a $9 billion bump. Google will buy cybersecurity startup Wiz for $32 billion, its largest acquisition and a signal that the M&A market isn’t so dead for the right kind of company.

Wiz hit $700 million in annual recurring revenue recently, according to people familiar with the matter, up from the $500 million it reported in 2024. That helps explain the bump in price from August, when a $23 billion sale to Google fell apart near the finish line.

The renewed deal will be a test for Trump’s regulators, who have so far sounded every bit as skeptical of corporate consolidation as Biden’s. The Justice Department earlier this month is continuing to push for a breakup of Google’s search business and the company, like much of Big Tech, has faced criticism over perceived slights against conservatives on its platforms.

Neither Google’s acquisition of Mandiant nor Cisco’s $28 billion Splunk deal faced antitrust scrutiny from Biden’s antitrust cops, but the Trump administration has held merger approval as a bargaining chip in unrelated standoffs with companies. The head of the Federal Communications Commission has not-so-subtly yoked approval for Verizon’s takeover of Frontier to the telecom giant backing off workforce-diversity goals.

The Wiz $32 billion deal is unlikely to be the last big cyber deal we see; Amazon explored a deal for Wiz both times it was running a process, according to people familiar with the matter (the e-commerce giant declined to comment.) All the big tech companies have plenty of cash to burn — $101 billion at Amazon, $78 billion at Meta, and $72 billion for Microsoft.

Semafor’s Rachyl Jones contributed reporting.