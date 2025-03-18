Google makes $32B bid for cloud security startup Wiz

Google parent company Alphabet agreed to buy cybersecurity startup Wiz for $32 billion. If it closes, the deal will mark the tech giant’s largest acquisition ever, reflecting Google’s major push to bolster its cloud business and move beyond search.

Google hopes that Wiz’s AI-powered cybersecurity technology will give its products a security edge over other cloud providers like Amazon and Microsoft.

That’s if the deal goes through: Wiz rejected a previous bid by Alphabet last year, partly over antitrust concerns, and the new agreement will also require regulatory approval — Google expects to close in 2026.

AD

The deal will also test the tempered optimism among Silicon Valley giants that the Trump administration may be more lenient toward major acquisitions than its predecessor.

So far, however, Trump officials have maintained Biden-era rules on mergers, and market uncertainty has “stymied” any recovery in acquisitions, the Financial Times wrote. Google is also in the midst of several long-running antitrust challenges brought by the US government. “Wiz proved to be worth the regulatory risk,” The New York Times noted.



