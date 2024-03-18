West slams Putin’s rigged election win as China, India send congratulations

Western leaders criticized Vladimir Putin’s reelection as Russian president as a foregone conclusion in a rigged vote as China and India sent him their congratulations.

Putin will spend another six years in office after a three-day election tightly controlled by the Kremlin that he ran largely unopposed. He won by a landslide of 87% with record turnout from Russians living abroad, according to Moscow authorities. Exit polls organized by exiled dissidents suggested that New People candidate Vladislav Davankov — one of the three candidates allowed to run against Putin — secured more votes than the president in most nations outside of Russia, the independent Russian outlet The Moscow Times reported.

Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock dismissed Putin’s win, calling it “an election without a choice” after all serious opponents were removed. Meanwhile, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Putin’s reelection “fully reflects the support of the Russian people” and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to boosting New Delhi’s “special” relationship with Moscow.