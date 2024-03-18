US Supreme Court unconvinced on limiting government contact with social media platforms

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared unconvinced by Republican-led claims that the Biden administration engaged in coercion when it pushed social media platforms to suppress inaccurate or false information during the pandemic.

In oral arguments in the Supreme Court’s Murthy v. Missouri case on Monday, the Court’s conservative and liberal justices appeared to agree that communications between the White House and social media companies seemed appropriate.

The Court’s ruling could have a drastic impact on how the government balances free speech in the country, and activists warned that if the justices agree with the plaintiffs’ argument that the administration’s contact with social media companies should be limited, it could lower the bar for the government’s interactions with private entities.