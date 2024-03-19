Congress agrees to fund global anti-HIV program targeted by conservatives

Congress has agreed to extend a widely hailed program to counter HIV and AIDS worldwide that was imperiled due to GOP concerns that it was indirectly subsidizing abortions, according to multiple sources.

The President’s Emergency Plan for Aid Relief — otherwise known as PEPFAR — has been credited with saving tens of millions of lives and mitigating the global HIV epidemic since it was first established under the Bush administration in 2003. But it drew intense scrutiny recently from conservatives seeking to prevent federal dollars flowing to partner organizations that provide abortion services. PEPFAR officials and public health experts say the claims are unfounded.

The program has undergone three separate five-year reauthorizations, the last one being in 2018. This time around, PEPFAR’s lifespan will be extended by only a year, setting up another reauthorization fight in early 2025. The deal, part of the broader budget agreement Congress needs to finalize this week in order to avoid a government shutdown, was confirmed to Semafor by two outside advocates, a lawmaker, and another source familiar with the decision.

“Unfortunately, the political climate has prevented this from being the bipartisan issue that it normally is. So one year may be the best that they can get,” Max Rose, a former congressman who has lobbied Congress on the issue as a senior advisor at African Mission Health, told Semafor. “The fact that they are still striving for a one-year reauthorization shows that they are not willing to give up on this program.”