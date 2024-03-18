Israel raids Al-Shifa hospital again as famine is ‘imminent’ in northern Gaza

The Israeli military launched an overnight raid on Al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital, where it said Hamas militants had reassembled, leading to a five-hour long battle which Palestinian health officials claimed caused casualties among the thousands of patients and displaced Palestinians sheltering at the hospital.

The attack came as experts predicted Monday that a famine was ‘imminent’ in northern Gaza. Axios reported that U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to speak Monday in their first phone call since Feb. 15.

The IDF said the Al-Shifa raid was a “high-precision operation” following “concrete intelligence,” and that Israeli forces detained 80 suspected Hamas militants and killed the group’s head of internal security, Fa’aq Mabhouh.

The Al-Shifa hospital is located in the northern part of the enclave which Israeli forces had cleared during a previous controversial hospital raid in November.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said Monday’s attack caused a fire, leading women and children sheltering at the hospital to suffocate. “There are casualties, including deaths and injuries, and it’s impossible to rescue anyone due to the intensity of the fire and targeting of anyone approaching the windows,” the ministry said.