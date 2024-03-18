EU pledges $8 billion to help Egypt curb migration

The European Union has pledged $8 billion in aid to Egypt in the hopes of bolstering the country’s struggling economy. The deal comes amid concerns that Israel’s looming offensive on Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost town, could force hundreds of thousands more migrants into Egypt.

The package, which the European Commission said aims to promote “democracy, fundamental freedoms, human rights, and gender equality,” includes grants and loans for Egypt that will be doled out over the next three years. The EU will help Egypt fortify its borders as part of the deal and support the more than 460,000 Sudanese migrants who have fled to Egypt over the last year, officials said.

Ideally, EU leaders say, the package will help stabilize Egypt and stop migrants from crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the best way to persuade people in the Global South not to emigrate to Europe was to “reaffirm their rights” on the African continent and help develop their economies. “It is exactly what we’re doing today,” she added.