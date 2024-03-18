Brazil probes Chinese dumping as cheap goods flood global markets

Brazil’s industry ministry has launched a series of probes into the alleged Chinese dumping of industrial products such as metal sheets, chemicals and tyres, after a surge of cheap imports that have hurt local manufacturers, the Financial Times reported.

The industry ministry said there was sufficient evidence to indicate export dumping from China to Brazil, and “damage to the domestic industry resulting from such practice.” Steelmakers have also requested further tariffs on imported steel products to address the competition.

Brazil’s investigations come as U.S. steel worker unions have petitioned the country’s trade representative to investigate China’s shipbuilding industry over what they say are unfair practices. The European Union is also investigating alleged state-sponsored subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles, which have entered European markets at cheaper prices, adding to concerns over unfair trade practices.