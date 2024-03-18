Damaged undersea cables disrupting Africa’s internet will take weeks to repair

Undersea cable companies that extend internet services to West and Central Africa estimate that it could take five weeks to repair damages to their facilities noticed last week.

Widespread internet outages in Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire were reported on Mar. 14, making many websites unavailable and disrupting online banking operations. Some of the difficulties have eased in the days since but a weeks-long timeline for fixing the cause means internet access will remain spotty.

Ghana’s National Communications Authority said the five-week estimate is “for full service restoration from the time the vessels are dispatched to the various locations.” The regulator said it met with the four leading cable landing service providers: Africa Coast to Europe (ACE), MainOne, South Atlantic 3, and the West Africa Cable System (WACS).

Nigeria-based MainOne, whose cable services are also active in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, said it restored “stability” on its network on Monday (Mar. 18), after rerouting traffic over the weekend to other cables that were unaffected. It had described the event as “an external incident that resulted in a cut” along its cable lines off the West African coast. The exact nature of the incident is yet to be confirmed in detail.