Prosecutors haven't told Trump he'll be arrested on Tuesday, his spokesperson says

Former President Donald Trump has not been told by prosecutors that he will be arrested on Tuesday, his spokesperson told Semafor in a statement, despite writing on his social media website Truth Social earlier on Saturday that he expects to be arrested Tuesday in relation to the Manhattan District Attorney’s ongoing investigation.

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE … INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

A spokesperson for the former president said: “There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office" that the investigation will be taken "to the next level."

“President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!” the spokesperson added.