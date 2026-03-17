White House details status of immigration enforcement talks

The White House is revealing its latest offer of immigration enforcement changes as it negotiates with Democrats over reopening the Department of Homeland Security.

President Donald Trump’s advisers are proposing to expand the use of body cameras, limit immigration enforcement at sensitive locations like schools and hospitals, increase oversight of DHS, require officers to identify themselves (unless undercover), and not deport US citizens.

Those proposed changes, detailed in a letter to GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Katie Britt of Alabama, are the clearest new look at the opaque talks since DHS shuttered a month ago.

Still unaddressed are Democrats’ other goals, like requiring judicial warrants to enforce DHS orders and blocking officers from wearing masks.

Democrats made their latest counteroffer this week, but a senior White House official said it lacks “the seriousness that this moment needs.” Democrats agree a deal is far off.