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US, China mulling ‘Board of Trade’

Mar 17, 2026, 6:17pm EDT
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U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng shake hands during trade talks at OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) headquarters in Paris, France.
The US Treasury/Handout via Reuters

The US and China are discussing launching a new “Board of Trade” to help manage what both countries could sell to each other.

The mechanism, floated after trade talks in Paris, could lower barriers for commerce in non-sensitive sectors — essentially finding ways to increase trade without raising national security red flags on either side — though details remain unclear.

Beijing voiced openness to increasing its purchases of US agricultural goods, and Washington suggested it welcomed more Chinese investments. Both sides seem “interested in reaching something broader” than the extension of the trade truce reached last fall, a Trivium China analyst said.

A delay of US President Donald Trump’s trip to Beijing appears unlikely to derail trade negotiations, experts noted.

J.D. Capelouto
AD