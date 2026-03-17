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Exclusive / Trump’s top priority faces pivotal Senate vote

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Mar 17, 2026, 5:13am EDT
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Bernie Moreno
Rebecca Blackwell/Pool via Reuters

Senate Republicans may need Vice President JD Vance’s vote to get their voter ID and citizenship requirement bill on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Not everybody is happy about that.

“There’s a certain amount of disappointment among some of my colleagues. We should have 53 out of 53” Republicans, Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, told Semafor. “If you’re a Republican not voting for that, I’m not sure how you still think of yourself as a conservative Republican.”

Indeed, GOP leaders are focused on getting the 50 votes needed to win the initial roll call. “I’m doing everything I can as whip to make sure we get on this bill,” said Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

After that, Republicans plan to spend days litigating the bill against Democrats before moving to a decisive vote to break a filibuster. “As long as it takes,” Moreno said.

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