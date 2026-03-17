Trump to postpone Xi summit over Iran war

US President Donald Trump said he was planning to delay an upcoming Beijing summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping because of the Iran war, underscoring the global geopolitical impact of the conflict.

The pair were to hold the first of four potential meetings this year on March 31, with talks set to focus on trade, defense, and technology.

Trump told reporters he wanted the meeting to be postponed by a month so he could remain in Washington to manage the war, and insisted he had a “very good relationship” with Xi. Yet Beijing has rebuffed the White House’s call to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, a request that invited ridicule from Chinese propaganda outlets and online bloggers.