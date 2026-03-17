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Trump says will soon have the ‘honor’ of taking over Cuba

Mar 17, 2026, 8:15am EDT
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Cuba’s national electric grid collapses, leaving millions without power.
Norlys Perez/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he would soon have “the honor” of taking over Cuba, feeding fears in Havana of a potential intervention.

Washington has reportedly told Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel that he would have to leave office for negotiations to have any chance of progressing, though Washington hasn’t disclosed any takeover plans.

Havana is facing mounting domestic pressure, too. A nationwide blackout sparked by a drop in oil imports after the US tightened its embargo left millions in the dark; a similar but smaller outage set off rare protests last week. The economic situation is so desperate that Cuban officials have encouraged the diaspora — many of whom fled an authoritarian crackdown — to invest in the country.

A chart showing the share of Cuba’s electricity generation by source.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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