Trump says will soon have the ‘honor’ of taking over Cuba

US President Donald Trump said he would soon have “the honor” of taking over Cuba, feeding fears in Havana of a potential intervention.

Washington has reportedly told Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel that he would have to leave office for negotiations to have any chance of progressing, though Washington hasn’t disclosed any takeover plans.

Havana is facing mounting domestic pressure, too. A nationwide blackout sparked by a drop in oil imports after the US tightened its embargo left millions in the dark; a similar but smaller outage set off rare protests last week. The economic situation is so desperate that Cuban officials have encouraged the diaspora — many of whom fled an authoritarian crackdown — to invest in the country.