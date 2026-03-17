Republicans descend into a familiar mode: Risky House-Senate infighting

House and Senate Republicans are descending into cross-Capitol infighting, again, at a perilous time.

House GOP hardliners are trying to defeat popular Senate-passed bills to cajole the party’s senators into passing new voter ID and citizenship requirements that don’t have the votes to pass the Senate. Even senators who support the voting bill are scratching their heads and wondering why.

“It doesn’t do any good to call out the other side of the Capitol. I’m not sure who those guys even are. I listen to what the speaker says, otherwise, I don’t pay much attention,” Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Semafor. “I try not to tell them how to do their job. They don’t tell us how to do our job.”

That’s not quite true for Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who spoke for her fellow House conservatives by slamming the Senate for “a show debate. They’re literally tap-dancing … I think they’re going to get primaried.”

The House’s right flank failed to bring down a Senate-passed small business bill on Tuesday, showing that Speaker Mike Johnson can call its bluff. But 40 Republicans still opposed the innocuous legislation, spelling trouble ahead when anything bigger gets a vote.

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It’s the latest sign that President Donald Trump’s party is sagging under the weight of his push for the voting bill. Trump sees it as critical to ensuring the GOP hangs onto power in November, but the bill is also sapping the party’s electoral momentum by complicating its ability to get additional priorities through Congress.

“Oh, my goodness. We all need to catch our breath, tone it down a little, and realize that we’re all doing the best we can. And maybe not light each other up,” advised Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

As more House Republicans vow to slow down any Senate bills as long as the voter ID plan remains bottled up in the Senate, national-security and affordability goals of the president could be next on the list to fall apart.

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The bipartisan housing bill passed last week by the Senate includes limits on private investors owning single-family houses — a top Trump priority that’s now in peril. Conservatives could also create problems for next month’s expiration of a surveillance law that already polarized the party.

Luna is assembling a coalition to vote down the reauthorization of the surveillance law unless the voting bill is attached to it. Even more laid-back Republicans like Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., said they agreed with the sentiment.

“I’m going to be as much of a contrarian as I can on this,” he said.