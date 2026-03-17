Middle East oil and gas facilities hit in fresh attacks

Oil and gas facilities across the Middle East suffered fresh attacks, holding oil prices above $100 a barrel with no end in sight for the Iran war.

A UAE gas field suspended operations, a tanker was hit near an Emirati port, and two drones hit an oil field in southern Iraq.

Though the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed — about 1,100 vessels, including 250 tankers, are stuck — Iran appears to be allowing “a trickle” of ships through, preventing worse global energy price rises, The Wall Street Journal reported.

US President Donald Trump wants help escorting ships through the waterway, but the International Maritime Organization warned that would not offer sufficient safety.