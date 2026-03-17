Eid shoppers hit malls as Gulf e-commerce stalls

Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of Ramadan, is this weekend, and as with everything in the region, it has been disrupted by war. The usual ritual of buying new clothes — with some families planning outfits weeks in advance — has become more complicated.

Iran’s attacks have hit shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key corridor for goods entering the Gulf. Clothes that were supposed to be dispatched for delivery are stuck on ships, forcing shoppers to turn to whatever is available locally. This last-minute shift to in-store shopping is turning up in government statistics, and can be observed, anecdotally, from the swarms in the malls.

Saudi point-of-sale transactions rose 11% to 16.1 billion riyals ($4.3 billion) in the week ending Mar. 7 compared to the previous week, according to the Saudi Central Bank, while spending on clothing and apparel jumped 31.7% to 2.5 billion riyals.