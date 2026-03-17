China eyes Hong Kong IPO curbs

Chinese authorities are reportedly restricting the country’s companies incorporated abroad from pursuing IPOs in Hong Kong, signaling potential upheaval to a longrunning strategy for firms to raise funds.

The move falls short of an outright ban, Bloomberg wrote, instead discouraging overseas-headquartered companies with Chinese assets from listing in Hong Kong — pushing them to incorporate on the mainland before pursuing an IPO.

The pressure could dent Hong Kong’s IPO market, which had only recently revived momentum.

Beijing has asserted more control over the city since a national security law took effect in 2020, a shift that has also hit the once-vibrant media ecosystem. Yahoo Hong Kong on Tuesday became the latest outlet to announce it is ceasing publishing original content.